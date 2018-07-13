The video will start in 8 Cancel

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was knocked down by a car.

Police closed off Hollin Terrace in Marsh, close to New Hey Road, after the toddler was struck at 3.20pm this afternoon.

The youngster was taken the short distance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

He was described as “conscious and breathing”, following the collision.

Later in the day West Yorkshire Police confirmed the child had been given the all clear.

It is thought it was a very low speed impact.

The road remained closed for some time while police investigated.

One man who lives on the street but didn’t want to be named said: “I just hope the child is all right. There’s quite a few little children live on this road and it’s quite narrow. It might be an idea to put some humps in.”