Budget supermarket chain Aldi is recalling 38,000 bags of mixed frozen vegetables after a customer found half a RAT among her peas and carrots.

And the German retail giant has launched an urgent investigation after the revolting discovery.

Customer Pat Bateman found part of the rodent after eating most of the contents of the bag, The Sun reports.

The discovery made Ms Bateman, of Liskeard, Cornwall, feel 'physically sick'.

Ms Bateman returned the bag to her local Aldi where the store manager offered her £30 off her next shop.

But Ms Bateman, who had fed some of the vegetables to her youngest granddaughter, felt the store wasn't taking her concern seriously enough and sent photos of the rodent remains to Aldi's head office.

Ms Bateman has since been offered £500 compensation although she says this is not 'enough'.

She told The Sun: "We had eaten almost all of the bag before we saw it - and what’s even worse - I fed it to my youngest granddaughter.

"It’s a wonder none of us ended up physically ill."

According to the Sun, an internal Aldi report found there have been three complaints about "pieces of small rodent" in the the same product.

The mixed veg bag was removed from sale on January 5 as a result and an investigation launched.

Aldi said in a statement: "Following Mrs Bateman’s complaint, we removed this product from sale to prevent any further issues.

"We have suspended all orders from this production site whilst we investigate this matter."