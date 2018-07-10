Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

German supermarket giant Aldi will give staff at its English stores paid time off work to watch the World Cup final — if their national team make it to the final stage.

All Aldi stores in England will be shutting at 3pm on Sunday if England beat Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium, in Moscow, tomorrow evening.

That means stores at Beck Road, Wakefield Road, Waterloo; Elland, Milnsbridge, Slaithwaite, and Batley will be closing an hour early to ensure their staff get home (or to the pub) in time for the big match.

If England lose tomorrow, however, you'll be able to get your weekly shop from these stores until 4pm, which may be a small consolation to shoppers.

Aldi's goodwill gesture has provoked a predominantly positive reaction on Facebook.

(Image: Aldi/Facebook)

Aldi employee Phil Wilson was delighted. He said: "I work for Aldi normally 40+ hours a week, from times ranging from 5am to 1am in the morning on specials nights! I try my hardest to work to the best of my ability, give a great customer service and be as flexible as possible!

"I have a 1 month old baby and with my missus on maternity pay, I work to provide for my family pay the rent and bills! I’m honoured that the company I work for has let us have a bit of time back to hopefully watch our glorious team go on to win the World Cup! Thank you Aldi!"

Helen Brereton added: "What a fabulous gesture to your staff. Even though I work in the NHS and this would never happen for us I bet your staff will be truly thankful. Well done Aldi! Here’s hoping more retail follow suit!"

But not everyone is happy.

Anna Clarke said: "How stupid are you? Closing early for a football match. Many staff will not be interested and would be happy to work for overtime.

"God forbid the 999 services should shut up shop for the same stupid reason you have and then you wonder why you can't get them there when you need them.

"You'll find there will be a backlash and you can't be taken seriously ever again after this. PR stunt going wrong!"

Robert Reeve added: "Ridiculous!! I don’t finish 'til 5 and can’t my food for my Sunday morning shift!! (sic) Thanks!!"