A 'perfect woman' inflatable doll, sold by clothing chain Peacocks , has been blasted as 'misogynistic' by shoppers.

The packaging, in which the £5 blowup toy is sold, described the product as 'nag free' and 'sexy'.

It also says the doll 'loves footie'.

The product was not on sale at Peacocks' Huddersfield store on Victoria Lane when the Examiner enquired this morning.

But it was available for a reduced £2.50 on the Peacocks website.

The toy may have been intended as a bit of fun but some shoppers have not seen the funny side, according to WalesOnline .

Shopper Annie Wyatt told the website : "It's shocking. They shouldn't be selling that. 'Nag-free', what does that even mean? That's not okay, they shouldn't have that.

"I'm just on my way to Peacocks, I don't want to go in now."

Soledad Gaona, 38, from Argentina also found the product shocking and said it objectified women.

"It's horrible. It's horrible to women. It's objectifying women and it's all about the appearance of the woman.

"It's about time people grew up. There is no perfect woman just like there's no perfect man.

"They probably sell things like this in Argentina, it's the same all over the world but they wouldn't have it in a clothes shop.

"It's horrible. How shocking."

The box says the doll, which is included in the current Peacocks sale, is the "perfect wife, partner or girlfriend".

However, 23-year-old Joe Cox and his friend Harry Prichard, 20, disagreed.

Harry said: "It's very misogynistic, it shouldn't say 'perfect woman'. I can see how that would be offensive to women.

"I think it's also wrong to say nag free. I guess it would be a funny joke for a stag do or something but I think it is misogynistic."