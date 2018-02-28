The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of Huddersfield's roads may currently be impassable by car thanks to the current cold snap.

But news doesn't stop and neither does Examiner online reporter Dave Himelfield who came to work on a snowboard this morning.

It wasn't Olympic slopestyle - Yorkshire-based pro snowboarders Jamie Nicholls and Katie Ormerod have little to fear. Nor was it graceful.

And no, we haven't slowed the video down - getting any speed on the gentlest of hills in 2cm of snow outside Examiner HQ was something of a challenge. You can make a cup of tea in the time it takes him to get down the pavement.

(Image: PA)

But Dave got to work to bring you this video which I'm sure you couldn't manage without.

If you've been skiing or snowboarding on the hills around Huddersfield and you've got some footage we'd love to see it. It can't be any worse than Dave's!

You can tweet it to @examiner or email it to david.himelfield@examiner.co.uk.