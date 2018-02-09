Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists aged 24 and younger could be barred from the roads in a radical change to the driving licence.

Prime Minister Theresa May has hinted that a 'Graduated Driving Licence' could be introduced to reduce the number of road accidents involving 17 to 24 year olds.

Official figures show that a quarter of serious or fatal road accidents involved drivers aged 17 to 24.

Under the proposed scheme younger drivers could be banned from the roads during hours of darkness for two years.

Young drivers may even be required to pass a secondary test once they have completed their probationary period.

The scheme may also forbid young drivers from getting behind the wheel of high-powered vehicles in an attempt to stop 'boy racers' tearing around the roads in powerful motors.

The proposal mirrors similar schemes in Australia, New Zealand and the US where newly-qualified drivers cannot drive after daylight or carry passengers under-25 unless supervised.

The Prime Minister said: "There are too many people who suffer a loss and tragedy at the hands of learner drivers and we will look at that."

The move has been backed by Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake.

Joshua Harris, from Brake, told the Mirror : "Ensuring that novice drivers have the skills and experience to drive safely on all types of roads, and in all scenarios, is an urgent priority.

"We are encouraged that the Government will look into the issue of Graduated Driver Licensing, however, this process must result in positive change.

"Young and novice drivers are involved in a disproportionate number of road crashes and the introduction of a comprehensive Graduated Driver Licensing system is critical to reverse this trend.

"Brake is calling upon the Government to bring the UK’s licensing system in line with best practice worldwide, requiring a minimum of 10 hours professional tuition for learner drivers and introducing a novice license, with restrictions in place for two years after passing the practical driving test."

Simon McCulloch at comparethemarket.com added it could also lead to a reduction in car insurance costs - particularity for young drivers who are spending 10% of their salary on just motor cover.

“The idea behind these new plans is clear, and these measures should result in safer roads for all. While it may initially feel like a harsh restriction for new drivers, it’s worth considering that these limitations on their licenses should reduce their insurance risk profiles, which could ultimately see the cost of their insurance reduce significantly," Simon said.

“Young drivers already face much higher costs just to get on the road, with our research indicating that 17-24 year old’s pay, on average, a staggering £2,379 a year to run a car.

"The largest contributor to that figure is insurance, which costs on average £1,354. Reducing the risk, and therefore the premiums, could go a long way to making driving more affordable for many young people,” he added.