Gathering dust in the deep recesses of your cupboard could be a classic toy that today could be worth thousands.

You may have spent several weeks' pocket money on a Tamagotchi that you soon abandoned after becoming frustrated with it; those 1990s virtual pets were jolly hard to keep alive.

But your £11 could have been well spent as a functioning Tamagotchi can fetch up to £3,000, according to a survey by Sunny Loans.

Perhaps your original 1970s edition of Hungry Hippos is sitting in pristine condition in your attic after your sibling refused to play with you anymore because you kept crying when you lost.

And it's not just toys from the pre-internet days that fetch a pretty penny; collectibles such as Japanese Beyblades - then worth £6 - can sell for £130.

Just make sure you keep the original packaging.

1970s

Original Star Wars figures can be worth ten times their value, now fetch around £79,99

Hungry Hippos can be bought for around £70 having been originally worth £3.94 in 1978

Stretch Armstrong has seen the most significant increase, from £8.37 in 1976 to £1,619

1980s

An original 1980 Rubik’s Cube is now worth 50 times its original price, at £50

From the blockbuster movie, a Ghostbusters Proton Pack worth £19.87 when new would now sell for £140

Transformers’ Optimus Prime could sell for £250, originally worth £16

1990s

TMNT figures are now worth 165 times their original value of £1

1996’s Tickle Me Elmo has increased from £19.99 to £142 in worth

Bandai’s Tamagotchi would now sell for upwards of £3,000, originally costing £11 in 1997

2000s