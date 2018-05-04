Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have urged owners of Vauxhall Corsas to be particularly careful about how and where they park their vehicles.

Corsa owners have been victim to a recent spate of thefts in which their cars are stripped of parts such as bonnets and headlights.

So-called 'Corsa Cannibals' have been targeting the popular Vauxhall hatchback since 2013. The original incident, in which 500 Corsas were stripped of parts, took place in Bedfordshire. But a fresh spate of parts thefts have taken place in the North East and Lincolnshire .

Corsas, often favoured by younger, inexperienced drivers, are more likely to be involved in accidents.

That is why police believe replacement parts for those damaged in a collision are in demand on the black market.

Skilled thieves have been able to strip the vehicles avoiding damage to the parts so they can be sold to dodgy garages.

A Vauxhall spokesperson said: "This scam does work well because of the popularity of the Corsa amongst young drivers who are more likely to crash and hence, need replacement body parts.

"No-one wants to see their vehicle stripped of its parts with no hope left other than spending a fortune on fixing it, and maybe, with the parts that were originally stolen from you."

Police have now urged Corsa drivers to think about security, and if possible park the front end of their car in a way that would make it inaccessible to thieves.

