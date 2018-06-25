Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the squeaky substance cheese lovers can't get enough of - but that unbridled halloumi guzzling could be under threat.

Some national newspapers are reporting a shortage of the delicious fromage - and people are freaking out about it.

The Mirror says farmers in Cyprus are struggling to meet our insatiable demand for the cheese, made from a mix of goats' and sheeps' milk.

And some Twitter users are reporting they are struggling to get hold of halloumi.

Twitter user Lauren said: "This is going to sound silly but... Is there a shortage of halloumi? Are people panic buying it?

"I've been trying to get hold of some for two weeks and none of the local shops have it in stock... All I want is a salty, cheesy fix!"

Another wrote: "Been to two different shops now and NEITHER had any halloumi is this a joke?? Is there a national shortage???"

And another user went as far as saying they were heartbroken at the thought of the UK running out.

The Mail Online is reporting top halloumi producer Pittas is sending emergency supplies by road from Cyprus to stores that don't want to wait four weeks for it to arrive by sea.

Director John Pittas told the newspaper: "It costs more money to send it that way but Brits love their halloumi."

Following rumours of the cheese shortage, two of the UK's biggest supermarkets have denied the claims.

Tesco and Sainsbury's hit back at the reports, saying there was no issue with their supply of halloumi.

This follows excitement last month as Aldi became the first supermarket to sell frozen halloumi fries.

The trendy snack comes in a 190g bag and is priced at only £1.99.