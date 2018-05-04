The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ruthless drug dealers have been cutting cocaine with an animal deworming powder which has been rotting the faces of its users.

Levamisole is used to deworm pigs, cows and horses but the chemical has been discovered in supplies of cocaine, the British Medical Journal has reported.

This follows a report in which a woman user was found with skin lesions and severe joint and abdominal pain.

The woman had denied using cocaine but a hair strand test found she had been ingesting cocaine cut with levamisole.

If snorted, like cocaine, levamisole can cause the user's white blood cell count to drop leading to HIV-like symptoms, reports BristolLive .

It can cause blood vessels to burst, particular in the ears, nose and fingers, causing the flesh to rot away.

(Image: BMJ)

About 10% of those patients will die from severe infections - and they may be walking around like a ticking time bomb.

The authors of the study said in part they wrote the report to highlight how difficult it can be to diagnose people who don't admit to drug use.

In his report in the British Medical Journal, report author Dr Tjeerd van der Veer said: "Levamisole-contaminated cocaine can induce severe systemic vasculitis.

"The diagnosis can be challenging, especially when substance abuse is uncertain.

"We present the case of a 42-year-old woman suffering from vasculitis due to levamisole-contaminated cocaine, who persistently denied substance abuse.

"Symptoms included ulcerating skin lesions, arthralgia (joint pain) and myalgia (muscle pain) and the occurrence of an ileal intussusception (folding and blockage of the bowel).