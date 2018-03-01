Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Driving in snow isn't simply a case of scraping the ice off your windscreen and pulling away.

As well as being difficult and dangerous, driving in snow without taking adequate precautions can be illegal and can void your insurance.

First of all leaving your car with engine running as you nip inside your house to get your hat and gloves is illegal.

Driving with snow on the roof is no-no - as is not clearing snow and ice from every window of your vehicle.

If you're number plates aren't clearly visible - day and night - because they're covering in snow you're also breaking the law.

If there's an accident in any of the above situations - or your car is stolen because you left the keys in the ignition - it is unlikely your insurance will pay out.

Here are the motoring in snow no-nos in more detail.

1. Leaving the vehicle unattended while it warms up

Switching your engine on and leaving it running while you get ready is a big no-no.

While it means your car will be defrosted, demisted and warmed up when you get in - it breaks the terms and conditions of your insurance.

“Every insurance policy includes a ‘duty of care’ on the part of the car’s owner which means that they should not do anything that could avoidably lead to loss or damage and this falls squarely into that category," Michael Lloyd, the AA’s insurance director, told the Mirror .

“All the thief has to do is jump in the car and drive it off,” he added. “Unfortunately, two-thirds of stolen cars are never recovered and are often out of the country within hours, either to be re-sold or broken for spares."

2. Driving with snow still on the roof

There's no specific law that says you can't drive with snow on your car, but you can fall foul of two of them by doing it.

“There is no law stating it is illegal to drive with snow on your roof, if it falls off onto your windscreen while driving or flies into the path of another car then you could be penalised for such offences as 'driving without due consideration' or 'using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition',” the RAC warns .

3. Not entirely clearing EVERY window

You need to make sure more than just your roof is clear too.

“If driving in adverse weather conditions you must, by law, be able to see out of every glass panel in your vehicle,” the RAC adds.

“This is supported by the section 41D of the Road Traffic Act 1988, meaning it is a legal requirement to have a clear view of the road ahead before you set off.”

And there are a couple of other rules you could fall foul of too. “This also means ensuring your windscreen is de-iced on the outside and thoroughly demisted on the inside.

4. Number plates and lights too

As well as your lights and windows, there are a couple of other things to check.

“It is also the law that all lights and number plates are clearly visible too,” the RAC explains.

5. Driving in areas with a red weather warning

There is a rumour that driving in an area with a red weather warning (indicating danger to life) will invalid your insurance. This is a myth, reports the Daily Record .

If you absolutely have to drive where there's a red weather warning in place it's best to check with your insurance first as there may be certain precautions you will be expected to take.

An AA spokesperson told the Record: "It's total nonsense to say you would not be covered during a red weather warning...

"To say that people on the road currently in the red warning should somehow pull over and not drive, is silly.

"We urge common sense, no one wants to be stuck in these conditions and it may be that instead of visiting relatives and plan to go home, postponing going home might be more sensible.