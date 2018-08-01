Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Condom producer Durex has withdrawn some of its products over fears they could burst.

The contraceptive company says some of its Latex Free and Real Feel condoms may be defective.

Health regulators are also warning users of the condom to stop using them as they could fail during use, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Durex, however, says it is only a limited number of their condoms that could be affected while the remainder of its products remain safe to use.

The company says it is recalling the condoms as a 'precaution'.

Anyone who has used one of these condoms and suspects they have leaked or burst should seek medical advice within 72 hours of use.

The batch number of the product can be found on the bottom of the box.

Durex say: “The safety of our consumers always comes first, and this is reflected in our rigorous quality standards.

“We recently found that a limited number of the above condoms made earlier this year are not passing our stringent shelf-life durability tests.

“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK & Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product.

“The expiry date of the affected batches is between Dec. 2020 and Feb. 2021.

“Our condoms are intended to provide a method of contraception and prevent the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through a non-latex barrier that offers a benefit to consumers sensitive to latex.

“Only for the batches of condoms affected by this issue, there could be an increase in the number of condoms that burst during application or use. Always read the label which states: 'Should a condom leak or burst during use, seek doctor or pharmacist assistance as soon as possible, at least within 72 hrs.'"

The affected batches are:

Durex Real Feel 6 Pack, Batch Number 1000438054, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444370, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000474804, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Latex Free 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000433145, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000419930, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000444367, Expiry Date Feb-2021

Durex Real Feel 12 Pack, Batch Number 1000416206, Expiry Date Dec-2020

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000434066, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Durex Real Feel 18 Pack, Batch Number 1000430479, Expiry Date Jan-2021

Customers are asked to return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund or if that is not possible post them to:

FREEPOST

RTGY-JCGE-EYAC

RB CONSUMER RELATIONS

PO BOX 4644

SLOUGH

SL1 0YB