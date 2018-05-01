Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Learner drivers are currently forbidden from practising on the motorway.

But provisional licence holders will soon be allowed to use them as part of a raft of changes in laws governing motoring.

From June 4 learners, under the instruction of a qualified instructor, will be allowed to practice on motorways.

So expect to see a few cars with L-plates on the M62, mostly likely in lane one.

Whether driving instructors choose to take learners on the motorway is a matter for their discretion as motorway driving will not be part of the driving test.

Under the new law learner drivers must be accompanied by a qualified driving instructor in a car with dual controls. That means a regular full licence holder, like your mum or dad, may not take you on the motorway in their car.

The move has been welcomed by road safety campaigners, according to Auto Express .

Research found that younger and less experience drivers were around five to seven times more likely to be killed or seriously injured compared to driver aged 25 or older.

RAC road safety spokesman Pete Williams said: “We welcome the news that learner drivers will be allowed to take lessons on the motorway under the supervision of an approved driving instructor in a dual-controlled car, something that motorists we surveyed were overwhelmingly supportive of.

“While motorways are statistically our safest roads, it can be daunting using them for the first time after passing the driving test. Giving learners the option to gain valuable experience on our fastest and busiest roads should further improve safety and enhance the confidence of new drivers.”

Lynne Barrie, chair of the Approved Driving Instructors National Joint Council, said: “To allow learners to have this experience will help them develop skills in the pre-test period which makes far more sense and will allow them to manage driving on high speed roads more effectively once they have a licence.

“We also applaud the government decision that only approved driving instructors in dual-controlled cars will be able to take them on the motorway and we will do so at a time when the learner is confident enough to do this at around test standard.

“With this extra experience on the fastest roads it should help to improve safety and the confidence of new drivers”.