Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving after a woman was killed instantly in a pedestrian crash on the M1.

The 62-year-old female was a passenger of a Nissan Qashqai which had broken down on the motorway's northbound carriageway in South Yorkshire last night (Sunday).

The grey Qashqai had stopped in a lane about one mile north of Woodall Services after breaking down in an area with no hard shoulder at about 9.40pm. Both the driver and female passenger got out the car.

About 16 minutes, a black Mercedes E-class collided with the Qashqai, as well as the female passenger. South Yorkshire Police say she suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

A grey Peugeot 407 and a black VW Golf also subsequently collided with the Mercedes and with each other.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was still in police custody this morning (Monday).

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision last night.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 916 of September 9.