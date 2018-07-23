Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire chiefs are extending a campaign warning of the dangers of paraffin-based skin products after a number of deaths linked to their use.

Senior officers at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) are working with the health and care sectors to raise awareness among patients, carers and health professionals about the dangers associated with the regular use of such products.

During August, they will be visiting local pharmacies to spread the word to their customers.

They are warning that such products, when soaked into fabrics and coming into contact with an ignition source such as a match or cigarette, can cause the fabric to catch fire and burn faster and hotter than non-contaminated fabric.

Last year, the Examiner reported on the tragic case of Pauline Taylor, of Primrose Hill, who died after dropping a cigarette which started a fire that intensified due to paraffin-based creams she used to treat arthritis.

(Image: MEN MEDIA)

In another incident last year, Bradford man Brian Bicat, died after accidentally setting his dressing gown on fire while lighting a cigarette. The dressing gown had been impregnated by a paraffin-based skin cream.

Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer at WYFRS, said that following Mr Bicat’s death. A project team had been set up led by Watch Commander Chris Bell – who had attended the incident involving the death of Mrs Taylor – to look at issues surrounding the safe use of paraffin-based skin products.

It included campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness among the public and health care professionals including GPs, district nurses and care providers.

"We can prevent any further loss of life from this cause happening again"

Said Mr Wilson: “Earlier this year, I sent two letters to encourage and remind health professionals to give verbal advice to their patients and customers. The first letter was issued to all GP practices across West Yorkshire and asked GPs to inform their patients of the potential fire risks when prescribing products.

“The second letter was issued to 571 community-based pharmacists asking them to have conversations with their customers when dispensing products.

“During August, our operational crews will be visiting all pharmacists across West Yorkshire and delivering a pack of resources to support them raising awareness with their customers.

“The pack includes a fire hazard warning postcard for the customer which explains about the risk of fabrics becoming soaked with paraffin products during regular use.

“We will continue to work raising awareness and hope, that by doing so, we can prevent any further loss of life from this cause happening again.”