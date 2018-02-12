Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may not realise it but you could be wasting hundreds of pounds on your broadband, phone and TV contracts.

Think of all those TV channels you don't watch but you still pay for - or that rolling broadband and phone contract that is no longer giving you value for money.

All of those services can amount to £1,000 a year. But according to Martin Lewis of consumer website Money Saving Expert there are clever ways to bring down the cost.

Having the tools to bargain can go a long way too - a bit of confidence and even a bit of chutzpah can negotiate you a cheeky deal that could save you up to £400 a year on your broadband, phone and TV package.

Step 1: Do a channel audit

If you pay for digital TV, ask yourself “do I really watch every channel?” – especially football or movies.

At one of my TV roadshows a lady paying £60/month asked me how to cut the cost. I asked what channels she watched, she answered, “mainly BBC and ITV”.

A switch to Freeview (standard digital telly) alongside a cheap broadband deal meant a £40/month saving.

Step 2: Merge TV, broadband & line

Many pay their digital TV provider separately from broadband and phone line.

If so, merging them – so it’s all with one company – is often far cheaper. My mse.me/cheapbroadbandtool compares deals, including whether you’re better separate or all merged.

Step 3: Haggle with your existing provider

If you find a cheaper deal but prefer to stick with your existing provider, try calling (or use web chat) to haggle down what you pay with a bit of polite, charming, financial flirtation (never use aggression). This is best done if you’re out of contract or just about to be.

Tell them it’s too costly, mention your budget, that you can get it cheaper elsewhere, but “I’d prefer to stick with you”.

If they say no, say that unfortunately you’ll need to speak to disconnections – known internally as “customer retentions”, their real job is to keep you, and they have much greater discretion. Then start the haggle again.

Last year I polled over 9,000 people, of those who’d tri­ed to haggle the success rates are… Sky 86%, Virgin 79%, TalkTalk 73%, BT 72%. Savings can be big, like Lewis who tweeted me: “I haggled with Sky TV and got 25% off the bill every month plus a couple of free extras! Saving £420/yr!”

Step 4: If it doesn't work consider leaving

If you really don’t want to disconnect, don’t panic if they call your bluff. Just say, “I need to check with my husband/wife/canary first.”

However if you don’t get a good deal, why not consider switching? As Ashleigh tweeted me, after she’d left Sky due to her costly £67/mth deal, three weeks later they wrote offering the same service for £27/mth.