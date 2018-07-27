Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun is out and so are the noisy neighbours.

As the heat brings people out of their homes so does the noise that's normally contained within four walls.

While summer is a time to enjoy your garden it can be a nightmare for those with inconsiderate neighbours.

You should be kicking back in the garden with a cold beer.

Instead you're inside trying to block out their noisy conversations, blaring music and parties that carry on into the small hours.

Your neighbours may not work but you do and it's Wednesday night. And this is the third consecutive night they've keep you awake.

But you shouldn't have to suffer.

So here's a guide, from Quality Solicitors, to keep you on the right side of the law without souring an already stained relationship.

Speak to your neighbours

They may not realise they're being a nuisance. So pick a sensible time. There's no point yelling at them while they're half cut. Wait until the next day and maybe invite them round for a coffee to discuss it.

If that doesn't work try the council

The council's environmental health department monitors and enforces nuisance noise.

They can write to your neighbours anonymously or you can request that an environmental health officer comes over and measures the level of noise. If it's above an acceptable level your neighbours will be issued with a warning or, if this fails, a noise abatement notice or intention to prosecute notice.

A court can issue a fine and confiscate your neighbours' offending equipment (for example a TV or stereo) if they're convicted. If they continue to offend the court can send them to prison.

Antisocial behaviour

If your neighbour's behaviour is more of the antisocial kind you can report it to the police.

If the police take the matter to court you may have to attend as a witness. For that reason it can be a last resort.

Mediation

You can try to discuss the problem with a neutral party, for example another neighbour, and come to an agreement.

Contact their landlord

Most landlords want as little trouble as possible. So if they're tenants you can speak to their landlord who may in turn have a word with your neighbours. If they're already causing the landlord a headache he/she may chose to evict them.

Legal advice

A solicitor can draft a letter for you setting out the issues and suggesting a way forward. If that fails a solicitor can help you get a court order banning your neighbours from further nuisance behaviour.