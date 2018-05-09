The video will start in 8 Cancel

It seems that we spend most of our working day doing anything but work.

We may work - on average - an eight-hour day.

But just 2 hours and 23 minutes of that time is actually spent on our jobs, according to a study by Voucher Cloud .

And the majority (79%) of the 1,989 UK office workers studied admitted they were not productive throughout the day. Just 21% believed they were.

Almost half (47%) admitted they spent time checking Facebook, Twitter and other social media instead of doing their job, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Some 45% said they wasted time by reading news websites while more than a third (38%) admitted they dodged work by chatting to colleagues about out-of-work activities.

Making hot drinks and smoking were amongst the things employees did instead of working.

What are office workers doing instead of working?

Checking social media – 47% Reading news websites – 45% Discussing out of work activities with colleagues – 38% Making hot drinks – 31% Smoking breaks – 28% Text/instant messaging – 27% Eating snacks – 25% Making food in office – 24% Making calls to partner/ friends- 24% Searching for new jobs – 19%

Chris Johnson of vouchercloud said: "The modern workplace has an awful lot to distract us with, especially with our phones at our desks and tea to be drank.

"The times that we revealed in the survey, however, are still a surprise – perhaps we’re letting ourselves get distracted far too easily, with our productivity being dented as a result."