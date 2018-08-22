Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our hospitals have been hit by an exodus of European nurses as uncertainty over Brexit continues.

Data provided by the NHS shows some 31 nurses and health visitors from the Continent left Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) between March 2017 and March 2018.

At the same time, only five joined – meaning a net loss of 26 European nurses.

But HRI chiefs have denied there is a ‘Brexodus’ as they say their files reveal many of those leaving are merely going to other British hospitals or health providers.

However, the gap is NOT being covered by the hospital taking on additional British nurses, the data reveals. On the contrary, more of those are leaving than joining, too.

Some 176 UK nationals joined the Trust as nurses and health visitors during the period, but a further 205 left.

And while nine nurses from non-European countries around the world joined, five more left.

CHFT’s Director of Nursing, Jackie Murphy, said as far they were aware only seven of their EU nurses had left the country.

She said: “Our data shows that of the 50 nurses we have recruited from the EU over the last couple of years, 22 remain with us.

“Of the remainder, 21 remain within UK nursing workforce.

“We continue to recruit both medical and nursing staff locally, nationally and internationally as well as working hard to retain our valuable nursing colleagues.”

The European nurses who are leaving are chiefly from the south of the continent.

In particular, the Trust lost 17 nurses and health visitors from Spain.

While CHFT’s turnover of EU nurses may not be typical, national data suggests that European nurses are leaving in their droves.

Across England, 51,958 nurses and health visitors left the NHS between March 2017 and March this year.

At the same time, 50,607 joined – a net loss of 1,351 nurses.

The loss is almost entirely explained by nurses from European Union countries choosing to quit.

A total of 4,217 European nurses and health visitors took up NHS jobs during the year - but 5,881 left. That makes a net loss of 1,664 European nurses, or more than 30 a week.

Some 1,623 Spanish nurses and health visitors left the NHS during the period, while only 730 arrived.

Among Italians, 919 left the NHS while only 635 arrived, and among Portuguese 847 left and 468 joined.

Nationally, as in Huddersfield, UK nurses are not being recruited in sufficient numbers to plug the gap. Some 40,440 UK nationals joined the NHS as nurses and health workers over the year, while 40,446 left.

On the other hand, 1,650 nurses and health visitors from the Philippines joined the NHS in the 12 month to March, while only 713 left. And 843 Indian nurses joined, compared to 619 who left.