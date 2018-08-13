Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Imagine getting paid to live on a Greek island looking after cats.

Well, such a vacancy has cropped up on the Aegean island of Syros.

The island's cat rescue home, God's Little People Cat Rescue, is looking for a feline lover to care for its 55 stray and feral felines.

And you get to live in a house overlooking the sea rent free as part of the job, reports the Mirror .

The sanctuary is run by Joan Bowell who set up the rescue home in 2010.

Joan, originally from Denmark, moved with her husband to the Greek island for health reasons.

She posted an advert for the job on God's Little People Cat Rescue's Facebook .

Joan, 51, describes the job as a 'genuine and NOT a joke' and a 'very special position'.

She posted: "Paid job offer with cats - this is genuine and NOT a joke - friends, please feel free to verify.

"A very special position and living circumstance on offer on a little Greek island called Syros (a small paradise no less) for a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company."

She added: "I am looking for someone who can take over the daily running of my Greek cat sanctuary in my absence.

"You will have 55 cats in your care and need to be able to overview them all, and feed and medicate. big added bonus if you're trained vet or nurse."

The job also includes a small semi-detached house as part of the sanctuary, with all bills fully paid. As are expenses for the cats - including veterinary care.

Stunning photographs show the mischievous moggies relaxing on hales of bay and exploring the island they call home.

The island home also has stunning picturesque views of the Aegean sea, and a beach a stone's throw away.

The advert added: "You will be expected to take the cat to the vet in case of illness and therefore will need to be able to drive a manual car.

"We are located in a secluded nature preserved area which is very tranquil and quiet in winter time but busy during the summer.

"You'll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility - and rest comfortably in your own company. That said, you'll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you'll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house."

Joan added that the job would be best suited for someone over 45 years old with a "heart of gold"

She wrote: "Apart from feeding the cats, the cats will also need heaps of love and attention.

"You will at times be expected to trap or handle a feral or non-sociable cat, so knowing something about a cat's psychology too is important and cat-whispering skills should come natural to you."

The position offered is long term, but with a minimum six months required - and a two to four week volunteering trial.

The successful applicant will take over the sanctuary from November 1 2018. Visit the Facebook page for more information.