A man has died after an attack in a car park at Manchester Airport.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after reports of an assault near Terminal 2 at around 8.25am today (Fri). He later died of his injuries in hospital.

A police cordon has now been put up in the car park as police launch an investigation.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly after 8.25am on Friday, April 6, police were called to reports of an assault in a car park at Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport.

“A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital where he sadly died. A police cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

A statement from North West Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance to Manchester Airport at 8.30am. A man, aged in his 50s, had collapsed.”

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0161 856 0250, quoting reference number 455 of April 6.