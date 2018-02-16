Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket chain Morrisons is recalling its Italian Penne Bolognese Bake ready meal because it contains celery which is not mentioned on the label.

The 400g packs, priced at £2.23, did not include celery in the lists of ingredients which could pose a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to celery.

The chilled packs made by Bradford-based Morrisons, which has stores in Huddersfield and Meltham, all have best before dates from the February 18 to 23.

No other Morrisons products are known to be affected.

A spokesperson for the Food Standards Agency said: “Morrisons is recalling the above product from customers and have contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, who have told their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

Customers who have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to celery are asked to return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

A spokesperson for the Bradford-based retailer said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”