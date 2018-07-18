Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs yesterday debated whether one of Britain's most popular dogs, the Staffordshire bull terrier, should be added to the list of banned breeds.

A petition urging the government not to ban the staffie has now received more than 170,000 signatures.

The government has already indicated it has 'no intention' of banning the keeping of Staffordshire bull terriers.

But the Parliamentary Select Committee on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) is currently preparing a report on the future of the breeds legal status.

While the EFRA committee prepares its report we list other breeds considered to be the most dangerous.

Please note: the dogs on this list are unlikely to be dangerous if they are properly trained by a responsible owner. The responsibility lies solely with the owner.

We have not included dogs already banned under the 1991 Dangerous Dogs Act: namely the pit bull, dogo Argentino, fila Brasileiro and Japanese tosa.

Great Dane

This large and emotionally sensitive breed needs socialising and training from an early age. According to the Daily Mail a three-year-old boy in Newcastle was dragged from his bike and mauled by one.

Boxer

With a powerful jaw and bite, this dog has been used as a guard and a hunter. A father and his two young children in Forfar, Scotland, were seriously hurt by a boxer dog, The Mirror reports.

Siberian Husky

Trained as a working dog the husky is one of the most difficult dogs to socialise. With training it can get along with humans but it can be very difficult to socialise with other dogs.

Alaskan Malamute

The larger relative of the husky needs a lot of exercise or it can become aggressive. A malamute killed a six-day-old baby in Carmarthenshire, Wales, according to WalesOnline.

Bullmastiff

As guard dogs, Bullmastiffs have a naturally aggressive temperament. A three-year-old girl suffered horrific injuries in an attack by one, The Mirror reports.

Dobermann

Bred as a guard dog the dobermann also has a natural aggression towards strangers. A postwoman in Lincolnshire needed 45 stitches to close large open wounds caused by a dobermann.

Rottweiler

Funnily enough the rottie was originally bred to herd livestock and pull butchers' carts. They are fiercely protective of their family and not recommended for novice owners. A baby girl in New South Wales, Australia, was killed by one.

German Shepherd

As of one of the most intelligent dogs it's no wonder they're the breed of choice for police forces. But these fast and powerful dogs can become dangerous if neglected.

Akita

Whereas most dogs show their emotions readily, akitas are more reserved which means there's little warning before they attack. They have a reputation for attacking other dogs.

Saint Bernard

One of the heaviest breeds, the Saint Bernard looks like a big, slobbering teddy bear. But their size means they can become dangerous if not properly socialised. A woman in Halifax, Canada, suffered nasty injuries when a St Bernard attacked her at a bus stop.