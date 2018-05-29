Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Part of Manchester Airport has been evacuated after a crack appeared in the floor.

Passengers jetting off on holiday from gate 212 terminal 2 began to panic after hearing a loud noise at around 7am, Manchester Evening News reports.

Pictures shared on Twitter show a crack next to a metal beam.

The fire service was called and the gate was evacuated as a safety precaution, the airport said.

Once they were outside, passengers were told what was happening.

The airport said the incident is only affecting passengers travelling from gate 212 and is not impacting other flights.

Gate 212 is housed in a temporary building while work takes place at the airport.

A spokesman for the airport said the gate was evacuated due to a crack in the floor and not the wall.

They added: “A small crack appeared in the floor. We have evacuated one flight as a precaution in that area.”

One passenger told the M.E.N: “About an hour ago there was a loud noise. Everyone was panicking. It looks like something is wrong with the building, it is collapsing. “The fire brigade have evacuated the building. They didn’t tell anybody what was going on.

“We are now stood outside on the airfield. The fire brigade made everybody move away from the building.”

Andrea Atherton shared an image of a crack inside the temporary building.

She tweeted: “Been stood for 20 minutes where the temporary floors sound like they are collapsing. Finally evacuated outside. Trying to go on my cruise. Not great communication Manchester airport.”

The airport say the evacuation is not expected to delay or affect any other flights.