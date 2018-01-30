Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The price of renewing a passport, or ordering your first one, is set to increase due to a new government proposal.

It means that the cost of postal application for a children's passport will go up by 27 per cent, and 17 per cent for an adult's.

Here is everything you need to know, including when the proposed deadline is, and how you can avoid paying the price hike.

How much will the prices increase by?

Currently a first adult passport, or a renewal, costs £72.50 whether you fill in the application form online or have it sent to you via post.

Under the new changes the price will increase to £85 for postal applications - making a difference of £12.50 - and £75.50 for online ones.

The price of a children's passport will go up from £46 to £58.50 for postal applications, and £49 for those done online.

When will the new charges apply?

If the new proposals are passed by parliament the changes will come into effect on March, 27 2018.

Why are the new charges being proposed?

The government has proposed the changes in a bid to encourage people to use the online passport services.

In a statement the government said: “The proposals, which remain subject to Parliamentary approval, would mean the money collected through fees will contribute to the cost of processing British passport holders as they travel in and out of the country, shifting the burden for paying for these services away from the taxpayer – millions of whom do not currently hold passports.

“These reforms are part of plans by the Home Office to invest £100 million on border security and infrastructure next year.”

Can I avoid the price increase?

Yes, you can renew your passport at anytime so if you want to avoid the £12.50 increase you'll need to renew yours now or before March 27.

You can renew it here , if it's either already expired or it's due to.

Are the changes linked to the arrival of blue passports next year?

After the UK leaves the EU in March 2019, the cover of the UK passport will return to a blue and gold design - the same as it was almost 100 years ago.

The newly designed passports will be issued to those renewing or applying for a passport from October 2019.

However, the price hikes which could come into force within the next few weeks, are not related to the change.