The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're up to something naughty in your loft the snow - or lack of, more aptly - may give the game away.

Growing exotic plants that won't survive the British winter is something you have to do indoors.

When you're growing a lot of them you need a large hydroponic set-up that generates a lot of heat.

And unless you have sensational roof insulation it's going to escape through the tiles thus melting the snow on top.

You can see where this is going...

A police force in Haarlem, near Amsterdam, found a cannabis farm in a flat after spotting a bizarre lack of snow on its roof, compared to the powder covered roofs of adjacent properties.

And while the Beast from the East is pouring white stuff over the UK, a Devon and Cornwall Police force has asked neighbours to watch out for the telltale sign, reports DevonLive .

When it isn't snowing police have been known to use helicopters armed with heat mapping cameras to spot suspicious amounts of heat escaping from people's roofs.

But if all you're growing is tomatoes you've nothing to worry about when your friendly local constable comes knocking.