Half of the people taking the British citizenship test in Kirklees failed last year.

Exclusive figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws show a total of 619 tests were taken in Kirklees in 2017.

People failed on 307 occasions, or 50 per cent of the time - one of the highest proportions in the country.

However, the proportion of people failing the test has actually gone down compared to 2016, when people failed 57 per cent of the time.

Passing the citizenship test, also known as the “Life in the UK” test, is one of the criteria for becoming a British citizen or settling in the UK.

You must also have spent a certain period of time in the country, pass an English language test, and not have any criminal convictions.

The test includes questions on a range of aspects of British culture and history.

People who failed can take the test as many times as they like, but each attempt to pass the test costs £50.

There are around 60 test centres in the UK.

Across the UK, 130,983 tests were taken in 2017, with 30 per cent of people failing, or 38,819 in total.

The test was taken fewer times in 2017 than it was in 2016, when it was taken 133,504 times.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber the proportion of people failing the test has gone down.

Some 39 per cent of people failed in 2017 compared to 47 per cent in 2016.

The Life in the UK tests has 24 questions that must be completed within 45 minutes and the applicant needs to get at least 75% of questions right to pass.

EXAMPLES OF TYPICAL QUESTIONS

1.Who made the first coins to be minted in Britain?

2.During the reign of Charles II parts of London were destroyed. What was the cause of this destruction?

3.Who built the Tower of London?

4.Who was reigning in Britain when English settlers first began to colonise the eastern coast of America?

5.Who established the Church of England?