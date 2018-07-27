Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Remember the wrestling which occupied a slot between the 'proper' sports on ITV's World of Sport, on Saturday afternoons?

Well, it's back where it belongs on ITV this Saturday (5pm), albeit in a slicker, more muscular form.

Expect massive, buff men performing power slams and other dangerous moves plus all the feuds and hype that made the original series so enjoyable.

Among the stars laying the smack down will be Davey Boy Smith Jr, the son of the late David Smith. Smith Sr, from Wigan, wrestled under the names British Bulldog and Davey Boy Smith for WWF (now WWE) and WCW respectively in the 1980s and 90s.

(Image: ITV)

Stars of the old World of Sport Wrestling , which was shown on ITV on Saturday afternoons between 1965 and 1985, included Kendo Nagasaki, Giant Haystacks and Catweazle.

Big Daddy, the uncle of Huddersfield Giants' Eorl Crabtree , was also a fixture of the show which attracted 12m viewers.

Davey Boy Jr, a pro wrestler in Japan, told the Mirror : “I wanted to sign up because my father and uncle (Bruce Hart) were part of the original.

“This was the start for their huge careers in Japan, Canada, USA and pretty much the world.

“This is a show the family can all watch together.”

(Image: Mirrorpix)

In the 10 episodes of the new series, fans will see pros compete in the WOS Male Championship, WOS Women’s Championship and Tag Team Champions title.

ITV even has a Big Daddy-style champion – tubby Scottish star Grado. He said: “British Wrestling is going through a boom period, the whole world is watching.

“There is not a better platform to showcase British Wrestling than on ITV for WOS Wrestling.”

Commentator Stu Bennett added: “Pro wrestling is a unique blend of sport and art.”

(Image: ugc)

Davey Snr joined World of Sport at 15, as Young David, with his slightly older cousin Tom “Dynamite Kid” Billington.

As the British Bulldog, he was a huge star in America’s WWF.

But he battled painkiller addiction towards the end of his career after suffering a back condition.

He was poised for a comeback when he died at 39. An inquest recorded natural cases, hearing he had an enlarged heart.