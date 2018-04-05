Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been a rising number of right-wing extremism referrals to Prevent – a scheme to stop terrorism.

While the overall number of people referred to the Government’s Prevent programme in the North East region fell in 2016/17, the number of individuals where concerns have been raised in relation to right-wing extremism has grown 8% to 171.

The figures include Kirklees and Calderdale the area where the North East Counter Terrorism Unit operates.

Figures for those referred for right-wing extremism were nearly three times more likely to receive support through Prevent - 8% of referrals - compared to those referred for Islamist extremism which was just 3%.

In 2016/17, 773 individuals were referred in the North East due to concerns that they were vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism.

This was down by 39% from 1,273 people referred in 2015/16.

The Prevent Strategy aims to safeguard people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism.

If a member of the public, or someone working with the public has a concern about a person they know who may be radicalised, they can raise these concerns with their local authority or the police.

The majority of those referred in 2016/17 were aged under 20 and the vast majority were male 81%.

Earlier this month Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, the leaders of far-right group Britain First, were jailed for a series of hate crimes against Muslims.

In Calderdale the cross-party Place Scrutiny Board this month assessed local Prevent work.

One project, the Salaam Project, works with the Council of Mosques to help provide an insight on the radicalisation process whether this be Far Right or Daesh inspired.

Clr Andrew Tagg, chair of the Place Scrutiny Board, said: “It was heartening to hear about all the excellent work that is going on in Calderdale.

“The Salaam Project is a great example, and one we’d encourage others to emulate, either by following their example or by a more formal accreditation process.

“We’ve asked officers to bring back a refreshed action plan for the delivery of Prevent in Calderdale, and we’ll be looking to get that endorsed by full council.”

Across England and Wales, the number of individuals where concerns have been raised in relation to right-wing extremism grew by 28%, from 759 in 2015/16 to 968 in 2016/17.

In 2016/17, a total of 6,093 individuals were referred due to concerns that they were vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism.

This was down by a fifth from 7,631 people referred in 2015/16.

The education sector (1,976) and police (1,946) each accounted for 32% of referrals in 2016/17.