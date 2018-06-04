Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers heading to Turkey next month have been warned there may be 'rallies and demonstrations' across the country.

Parliamentary elections take place on June 24 which the UK government says count result in demonstrations - and warns visitors to avoid large gatherings and follow the advice of the local authorities.

It says terrorists are "very likely" to try to carry out attacks in Turkey and are most likely to target the Turkish state, civilians and demonstrations - as well as western interests and tourists from western countries, particularly in the major cities.

Most terrorist attacks have taken place in the south and east of the country and in Ankara and Istanbul.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is advising against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria and to the city of Diyarbakir.

It says: "The Turkish authorities have successfully disrupted attack planning in the recent past and have said that security has been tightened in response to recent attacks.

"In some busy areas, especially Istanbul, the Turkish authorities are stopping members of the public to conduct ID checks. There’s also a larger than usual number of police checkpoints on main roads across Turkey. You should co-operate with officials conducting checks, and keep your passport and a printed copy of your e-visa or your residence permit with you at all times.

"British nationals made over 1.7 million visits to Turkey in 2016. Most visits are trouble free. Be alert to your surroundings and remain vigilant in crowded places popular with foreign nationals, including during festival periods."