The sale of kittens and puppies at pet shops will be banned if government plans go ahead.

The plan, which is currently at a consultation stage, means animal lovers will have to go to breeders or rescue centres if they want a cat or dog aged under six months, reports the BBC.

Licensed sellers, who deal in dogs and cats, will also be banned from selling puppies and kittens aged less than eight weeks old from October 1, under a separate plan.

The plans aims to reduce the number of animals which are brought up in poor conditions and contract health problems as a result.

The forthcoming bans have been welcomed by animal rights campaigners but they have warned of 'potential loopholes' in the new laws.

The ban has been hailed as a victory for the Lucy's Law campaign which was named after Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who suffered from several serious health problems having been raised in appalling, cramped conditions.

A petition for Lucy's Law received 150,000 signatures and was debated in Parliament earlier this year.

Celebrity backers of the campaign include Queen guitarist Brian May.

Animal charity Blue Cross estimates they are between 40,000 and 80,000 puppies sold each year in Great Britain by third parties.

But fewer than 100 third party sellers are licensed in the UK, according to the Department for Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.