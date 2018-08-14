Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dressing up for a date is a big deal because first impressions have a huge bearing on your chances of pulling.

But it's not just about luck; there is science behind the successes.

And it's not one size fits all. Get the vibe wrong and even the most complementary clothes are going to result in a taxi home alone.

It's complicated, but thankfully fashion website Lyst and style psychologist Kate Nightingale have drawn up cheat sheets for men and women.

Each sheet advises you to pick a vibe – creative, confident, calm or comedian – and then gives you tips on what to wear .

There are then addition pointers on what to wear should you wish to ramp up the vibe or keep it subtle.

The guide says: "With a mere fraction of a second to make the right impact, choosing a strong look is crucial.

"Romance hangs in the balance and the right outfit can mean the difference between a lonely cab ride for one or a horse drawn carriage for two. Or at least a second date.

"Thankfully, our Tinder Date Style Cheat Sheets give you quick style suggestions based on your vibe and what you want your outfit to say about you.

"Whether you’re a quirky creative or a quick-witted comedian, they’re here to help you nail that all important first impression, while taking into account your state of mind.

"Whether you’re feeling uber confident, or you’re wringing your hands ahead of tonight’s date, we’ve got you covered."

Men's Cheat Sheet

Women's Cheat Sheet