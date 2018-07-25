Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the summer heat you are advised to stay in a cool place out of the sun.

But for some people they have no choice but to work in stifling conditions.

Work uniforms are seldom as comfortable as your casuals and when it's hot your work clothes can make it even worse.

And here are some jobs where wearing a uniform makes a difficult job even harder, according to the BBC. We've added a few of our own too.

Whether you're working in a building without air conditioning or outside in the midday sun your uniform is not going to help.

But you need to look professional. A bare chested 'policeman' may be acceptable on a hen do but it won't do on the beat.

1) Nurse

(Image: Getty Images)

With uniforms comprising polyester trousers and tunics, rubber gloves and plastic tabards, working as a nurse in a hospital or clinic with no air conditioning is brutal in the summer.

2) Police officer

Polyester fibres combined with heavy jackets and plastic hi-vis bibs — not to mention stab vests — make a veritable sweat suit. Double's the pity if you're on the beat in the mid-afternoon sun.

3) Police motorcyclist

All the sweat factor of a regular police during a heatwave but with added leather trousers, jacket, gloves and a helmet.

4) Firefighter

(Image: UGC TCH)

Firefighters wear exactly the same gear in summer as they do in winter because anything less would put them at serious risk. The uniform includes a fireproof suit, flash hood and helmet. That's hot — even after the fire has been extinguished.

5) Priest

The robes clergy wear are made from thick, heavy material. It's even hotter if your robes are all black. Thankfully churches with their thick walls manage to stay fairly cool in summer.

6) Chef

(Image: Getty Images)

If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen. That's not an option if you're a chef. Think of all the heat from the ranges, ovens and fridges adding to the heat from the sun. And you're dressed in a long sleeve apron and a hat. One feels hot just thinking about it.

7) Labourer

(Image: Daily Mirror)

A bare chested labourer toiling in the road is as common a site in summer as an ice cream cone with a Flake sticking out. Now imagine you have to shift heavy items in plastic, hi-vis gear and a hardhat because you're working in a hazardous area, for example on a motorway.

8) Airfield operator

(Image: Daily Record)

You're out in the open, nowhere near any shade and the sun's ray are reflected back at you from the tarmac. And you're wearing stuffy hi-vis safety gear.

9) Bartender

(Image: Getty Images)

Not all pubs have air con and that polyester shirt and trousers your boss made you wear are going to make things extra clammy. You have a near infinite supply of soda water nearby but it's scant consolation when it's 30°C behind the bar.

10) Barrister

(Image: ITV)

Those robes are heavy. Add the wig — made from horsehair — and it won't just be the accused that's sweating.