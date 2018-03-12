Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RBS was in the red when it came to customer service, according to a survey carried out by Money Saving Expert .

But First Direct on the other hand was firmly in the black, according to the latest poll by the website run by TV's Martin Lewis.

The website carried out a poll of 7,000 customers asking them to rank their banks' customer service from 'great' to 'poor'.

The service at RBS was far from royal with almost a third of customer rating its customer service 'poor' and just 28% deeming it 'great'.

(Image: PA)

The bank, which was bailed out by the taxpayer 10 years ago following the financial crash of 2007, finished last in a survey of 13 banks.

Top of the chart, however, was First Direct which 91% of customers rated 'great' for customer service.

Nationwide came a distant second, followed by Co-op and Smile, TSB and Santander.

Helen Saxon, chief product analyst at MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “As the old saying goes, customer service is king. When it comes to bank accounts it can have a massive impact on your finances if something goes wrong.

“Yet again, many of the old-school banks are stuck at the bottom of the table, and will have to work hard to keep customers from defecting to the top service scorers.

“Switching only takes seven working days, so if you aren’t happy, there’s no excuse not to vote with your feet. And some of these banks with great customer service scores will even pay you to switch.”

The full table for current account customer service -

RANK/PROVIDER/GREAT/OK/POOR

1 - First Direct / 91% / 7% / 2%

2 - Nationwide Building Society / 77% / 18% / 5%

3 - Co-op and Smile / 63% / 29% / 8%

4 - TSB / 62% / 30% / 8%

5 - Santander / 61% / 31% / 8%

6 - Tesco Bank / 57% / 32% / 11%

7 - Halifax / 51% / 36% / 13%

8 - Clydesdale & Yorkshire Bank / 48% / 32% / 20%

9 - Barclays / 45% / 37% / 18%

10 - Lloyds / 45% / 34% / 21%

11 - Natwest / 42% / 39% / 19%

12 - HSBC / 41% / 38% / 21 %

13 - RBS / 28% / 43% / 29%

What do the banks say?

Joe Gordon, head of First Direct, told the Liverpool Echo : “First Direct’s been pioneering amazing service since 1989 but, in more recent years, where mortgages, current accounts, credit cards and loans are becoming increasingly commoditised, concentrating on traditional customer service, crucial as it is, isn’t enough.

“Customer service is now more than person to person. It now starts on social media, it starts on the website, on the apps. It’s about being human without always having human contact – being easy to do business with, caring about customers, being playful even. Businesses need to constantly evolve, but you must always put the customer experience above all else.”

An RBS spokesperson said: “Our own customer feedback is helping us to listen, learn and react quickly to customer concerns and also to better understand what we are doing well. When we ask our customers about our branches, telephone service, digital service, products and people, we compete strongly. For example our award winning mobile app is highly rated by our customers.

“While we know we still have much to do, we’re making progress and we are working hard to become the number one bank for customer service.”