A doll's head, a full size hairbrush and slugs are among the weird and disgusting items found in the fur of ungroomed dogs.

The Groom Room at Pets at Home carried out a survey of 1,200 dog groomers at 290 of its UK salons, to reveal the strangest items found lurking in their customers' pooches hair.

And the finding don't make for pleasant reading with toys, human food, jewellery and even makeup items found in canine hair.

Stuart Livingston, Operations Director at the Groom Room at Pets at Home, said: “Our research suggests that dog grooming is still seen as an aesthetic treatment for some pet owners, rather than an essential part of their pet’s healthcare.

“Although this list is a bit of a laugh for dog owners and groomers alike, matted fur which disguises hidden objects is no laughing matter. Matted hair can make the fur tighten, which leads to discomfort when a dog moves. It can also lead to skin problems and can disguise a whole host of underlying conditions.

“We decided to dedicate the month of March to highlighting the importance and health benefits of grooming, as this signals the start of the spring shedding season – a time when grooming is especially beneficial due to dogs losing their winter coats. Hopefully we can also prevent any more cases of hide and seek with your breakfast cereal.”

The top 10 strangest items found in dog fur:

1. Doll’s head

2. Breakfast cereal (specifically Nestle Cheerios)

3. Mini Babybel® wax

4. Slugs

5. Various sweets (lollipops, gummy bears, hard candies)

6. Mascara wand

7. Kinder Surprise toy

8. Bracelet charms and earrings

9. Full size hair brush

10. Lego bricks