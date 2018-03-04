The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sir Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88.

The Harrow-born athlete’s time of three minutes 59.4 seconds was set in Oxford on May 6 1954, assuring his place in history.

Bannister – a contemporary of Huddersfield athlete Derek Ibbotson – also won gold over the same distance at the 1954 Commonwealth Games.

At the end of 1954, Bannister retired from athletics to pursue his medical studies full-time and later became a consultant neurologist.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.

In an interview in 2014 he revealed he had the neurological disorder, telling the BBC: “I have seen, and looked after, patients with so many neurological and other disorders that I am not surprised I have acquired an illness.

“It’s in the nature of things, there’s a gentle irony to it.”

Bannister’s 1954 mile record stood for just 46 days when it was broken by Australian John Landy with a time of 3:57.9.

A statement released on behalf of Sir Roger’s family said: “Sir Roger Bannister, died peacefully in Oxford on 3rd March 2018, aged 88, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them.

“He banked his treasure in the hearts of his friends.”

Bannister was among the great British runners of the post-war years which also included Huddersfield’s Derek Ibbotson, one of the town’s most famous sporting sons.

Ibbotson, who died last year aged 84, was a former Longwood Harrier who became part of an incredible era for British middle-distance running in the 1950s.

After Roger Bannister became the first to break four minutes for the mile, Berry Brow-born Ibbotson succeeded him as world record holder by running 3:57.2 in July 1957.

The record has tumbled over the years, with Britons Steve Ovett, Seb Coe and Steve Cram all holding the record at various times in the 1980s.

The current mile world record is held by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj, who ran a time of 3:43.13 seconds in Rome in July 1999.