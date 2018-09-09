Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There may be eight weeks until Bonfire Night — but you should already start preparing your pet, according to an animal expert.

While people may enjoy watching fireworks, animals do not and the loud bangs can cause distress to your dogs, cats and other pets.

For this reason we may give our pet a place to shelter – like a quiet room – on the night.

But Iain Booth, veterinary surgeon and managing director of online retailer VetUK, says the preparations should begin much sooner, so your pet has time to acclimatise.

He said: "Forward planning is key to making sure Bonfire Night doesn’t create huge amounts of stress for pets.

"There are a number of simple steps owners can take to make sure that happens — and who doesn’t want their pet to be happy and contented?"

Iain has prepared an eight-step plan to make Bonfire Night as stress free as possible for your pets.

Desensitisation

This is one of the best things you can do to prepare a pet for the potential terrors of early November – and it’s all about gradually getting them used to the things they will experience.

You can increase their tolerance to loud noises by playing them initially at a low level and increasing the volume over time.

There are plenty of suitable samples to be found on YouTube, as well as smartphone apps.

The key is to do this just before something fun — like a mealtime, a treat or playing with your pet.

This will mean they associate the noises with a pleasant experience and will not be left cowering in a corner when bangers start going off outside.

An eight-week time period is best to make sure you can use a gradual approach, which means starting this week (Sept 10). A long-term plan is crucial.

Create a safe zone

Pets will really benefit from having somewhere to hide away from the stresses of fireworks. Think children’s ‘den’ and you will be on the right lines, making sure it is covered on top.

This should be away from windows and doors, and also noisy appliances such as dishwashers or washing machines.

While cats may seek refuge high up, on top of a bookcase for example, dogs are more likely to crave somewhere covered where they can come and go as they please.

Try not to enter the area yourself and make it associated with treats and relaxation by filling it with toys and favourite blankets.

Make your home feel secure

This is something to do as Bonfire Night draws nearer and involves shutting windows and doors and drawing curtains and blinds.

It not only muffles the sounds but also prevents flashing lights illuminating your living room.

It’s also worth putting the TV or radio on at a volume that takes the edge off the bangs and whizzes audible outside — maybe your pet’s favourite programme.

Make the most of the daylight hours

By the time the darkness arrives it is important that your pet has had plenty of fresh air and is tired and happy.

If you have a dog this could mean a run around the park or a long walk.

Give your pet plenty of attention during the day so they feel contented and relaxed.

This should see them head into the evening calm and ready to handle any stressful situations that arise.

Keep cats inside (if possible)

They are notoriously independent, but your feline friend will obviously benefit from spending the night indoors.

So lock the cat flap and make sure they have a litter tray available in a familiar place.

Having the heating on or lighting the fire to give them somewhere cosy to curl up is also a good idea.

Diffusers

There are plenty of diffusers available on the market that work by releasing pheromones to promote a sense of wellbeing and calm.

For dogs the best choice is Adaptil, which puts out the same ‘happy hormone’ as when a mother is feeding and nursing her young.

For cats go for Feliway, a synthetic copy of the pheromone given off when they rub against your leg at feeding time.

These have been proven to counteract stress-related behaviours such as barking, whining and house soiling.

As far as herbal remedies go there are calming chews that are perfect for dogs exhibiting signs of nervousness or stress.

Keep calm yourself

It’s well known that pets pick on their owners’ moods so it is vital to make sure you are relaxed and not jumpy when the bonfires are lit and the rockets start to explode.

Try to create a pleasant and low-key atmosphere in the house, with low lighting and some background noise to distract.

If your pet is happy enough, and not retreating to its safe zone, a cuddle on the couch in front of the telly is a great way to relieve the tension.

And if your furry friend does start to get alarmed, don’t fuss over them but instead take a measured approach to calming them down.

Stop cage rage

If you have pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs or hamsters it is imperative to make sure they are well out of the way of any distress.

Bring cages inside and cover them with blankets to muffle the noise and block out flashing lights. Do, though, make sure there is enough ventilation.

Extra bedding is also a good idea as it gives them more material to burrow into.

Food and water should be in good supply.

Iain added: “While these measures should address most of the problems associated with fireworks, there are occasions when a pet can panic and escape.

“So it is worth having your animal micro-chipped to make sure, if that happens, it will be much easier to trace them.”