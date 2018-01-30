Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidays abroad have already become more expensive since the pound crashed following the European Union referendum in 2016.

And they could become even pricier for parents if a Government proposal to increase the price of both child and adult passports goes ahead in March.

The price of a kid's passport is set to rise from £46 to £58.50 - an increase of almost 30% - and the cost of an adult passport is set to increase from £72.50 to £85.

For a family of two adults and two children that could be an extra £50, if the Government proposal is approved by Parliament.

The Government has denied the increase has anything to do with plans to bring back blue British passports once the UK leaves the European Union in March 2019.

The Home Office announcement said the price rises were part of a £100m border security and infrastructure investment.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes told the Mirror : "The passport is an invaluable document that allows millions of British people to travel around the world for business and pleasure.

"Our priority is to ensure that UK travellers have a secure, effective, and efficient service from the point of application to the time they pass through the UK border and it is only right that we should look at this whole process when setting our fees.

"These proposals will ensure that those people who don’t travel abroad are not footing the bill for those who do."