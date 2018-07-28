Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tish Simmonds came into the spotlight four years ago when a short clip of her sat in her mum’s car went viral on the internet.

Now 22, Tish, from Skelmanthorpe, is considered an online celebrity, with almost 50,000 followers on Twitter to her name.

It all started when Tish, then 18, posted a clip on the video app Vine telling the camera, “I’m in me mum’s car, broom broom” - a catchphrase which later went on to define her internet fame.

Real name Letitia, she now wants to crowdfund £5,000 to make a documentary or film about the 'rise and fall of internet stardom'.

So far £50 has been raised.

(Image: Tish Simmonds)

The film promises to account how Tish dealt with overnight fame and pressure from 'haters'.

Director Darren Luckin said: “We are making this film to make people aware about how internet fame affects your life just like any celebrity - being under pressure and dealing with the hate over social media and dealing with anxiety and depression.

“We have had some sort of bullying in our lives and we feel everyone can and will be able to relate to this.

“It will show other youngsters that being in the limelight does have it good times and also has bad times too. We feel we will be able to show how you can deal with it by making this film, with real life truth in it told by Tish and starring Tish in her own film.

“We feel that this is something people will want to see and hear about with Tish being world famous - and they need to know all about how internet stardom can have its downfalls as well as its good things.

“We thank everyone for their help and hope to see the support.”

Darren and Tish are offering a number of perks in exchange for financial support.

A fiver gets you a personal thank you from Tish, or you can get a signed picture of Tish for donating £10.

Supporters who pledge £20 can be extras in the film or get a speaking role for giving £30.

A speaking role and signed DVD will be given to anyone who pledges £50, and for £100 you get a speaking role and producer credit.

There is one opportunity to be assistant executive producer of the film for £250.

Five grand will get you ‘loads of perks’ and for £1,000 you can be assistant director.

Tish tweeted: “[The film is] the truth about becoming an internet star overnight and all the happenings in between! This is Tish’s story - some untold stuff and how I felt with everything.”