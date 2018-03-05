Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Waitrose has recalled its Waitrose New York Cheesecake because it may contain strands of plastic.

The Food Standards Agency has today issued an alert, saying the dessert has been recalled as it may contain very thin strands of plastic, which makes this product unsafe to eat.

The pack weighs 540g and costs £7.

The recall affects dates up to and including tomorrow, March 5.

The FSA's advice is not to eat the product but return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

It says: "Waitrose is recalling the above product and has informed its customers. Point of sale notices have been displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."