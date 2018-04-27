The video will start in 8 Cancel

Don't get your sun cream out this weekend; it's going to be cool, wet and miserable.

The moderately cold, damp weather we're experiencing today is likely to persist over the weekend, according to forecasters at The Weather Channel .

Temperatures are likely to peak at 10°C on Saturday falling to 4°C at night. There will also be a 40% chance of rain.

On Sunday it will be drier but hardly sunny with cloudy spells and a 20% chance of rain. It'll be slightly cooler too with highs of 9°C and lows of 5°C.

The damp, grey conditions are likely to continue until at least Thursday when there may be some sunny intervals before we get a half decent, dry Sunday 6 May.

Then there's more rain.

A Weather Channel spokesperson said: "It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain over the weekend and into the beginning of next week...

"Temperatures will remain below normal, with scattered frosts in sheltered places across northern and central areas.

"However, there is a chance of some spring cheer for the coming days...

"Maximum temperatures are currently expected to be around 11 to 14°C or 15°C from the middle of next week and possibly lifting slightly above into the Bank Holiday weekend as warmer air is pulled from the Mediterranean with maximum temperatures around 13 to 16°C."