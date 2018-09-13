Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wetherspoons pub are to stop serving Jagerbombs later this month — and it's to do with Brexit.

The chain, which has branches on King Street and John William Street in Huddersfield town centre, is switching some of its European Union (EU) produced liquors for non-EU spirits, the Mirror reports.

Jagermeister – a German herbal spirit combined with energy drink Red Bull to make a 'Jagerbomb' – will be out and Strika – an English herbal liqueur – will be stocked in its place.

Wetherspoons, run by prominent Brexit supporter Tim Martin, will also be ditching French brandies Hennessy Fine de Cognac and Courvoisier VS. In their place will be Australia's best-selling brandy Black Bottle and E&J Brandy, which is the second most popular brandy in the US.

JD Wetherspoon, which also runs the Richard Oastler pub in Brighouse, has already replaced Champagne with sparkling wines from the UK and Australia as well as German wheat beers with those from the UK.

Chairman Tim Martin said: "The three new products will be offered at a lower price than those they are replacing.

"This is a significant move by us and highlights our commitment to offering an excellent range of UK and world products, with the emphasis on quality and value for the two million customers who visit our pubs each week.

"In blind tastings conducted by Wetherspoon, the new products were more popular than those they are replacing.

"Many commentators talk of a 'cliff-edge' if the UK 'crashes out' of the EU without a deal.

"In reality, there is no cliff-edge, only sunlit uplands beyond the EU's protectionist system of quotas and tariffs.

"All EU products have UK or non-EU replacements, often at equal or better quality and price."