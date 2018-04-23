The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's hard to imagine a worst thing happening to our town - or any town for that matter.

According to a simulation, which calculates the damage caused by a nuclear explosion in a given town, almost 59,261 people would die if Huddersfield took a direct hit from a North Korean 'Hwasong-14' missile.

But according to the website Outrider.org , 60,562 people may survive with injuries.

The explosion would create a fireball covering 0.42 square miles and send deadly radiation as far as Fartown and Marsh.

Shock waves could be felt as far as Beaumont Park while deadly heat from the blast would be felt as far as Ainley Top and Farnley Tyas.

And if the missile, which North Korea first tested in July 2017, exploded above Huddersfield the devastation would be greater.

An estimated 90,767 people would die and 80,114 people would be injured.

The shock wave would be felt as far as Fixby and heat from the blast would be felt in Golcar.

This scenario, as first reported in the Hull Daily Mail , is pretty grim. But North Korean technology, as we know, lags way behind that of the US or indeed Russia.

And the impact of an North Korean nuclear strike would seem tiny compared to the apocalyptic amount of damage wrought by an old US or Soviet nuclear warhead.

If a USSR Tsar Bomba - the biggest nuclear bomb ever detonated - exploded above Huddersfield more than 1m people would die and 2.4m would be injured.

The bomb - tested in 1961 - would create a fireball that would turn areas as far out as Lepton to dust.

Deadly heat from the blast would be felt as far as Harrogate and Bakewell.