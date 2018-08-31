Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain's biggest payday lender Wonga has gone into administration.

The company, criticised for its irresponsible lending and crippling interest rates, went under after it was forced to write off £220m of debts incurred by 330,000 customers.

This followed the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) decision to cap the daily interest rate on loans at 0.8%. The FCA also imposed a £15 cap on charges Wonga could levy on its customers for defaulting.

So now that Wonga is in administration, does that mean your debt to the payday lender has been wiped out?

Sadly, it doesn't.

Wonga may be in administration but that means another company is now collecting the debts.

Therefore you will need to make the same repayments as you did before the payday lender went under.

An FCA spokesperson said: "Customers should continue to make any outstanding payments in the normal way.

"All existing agreements remain in place and will not be affected by the proposed administration. However, the firm is no longer able to issue new loans."

The FCA advised customers with questions about their loan to contact Wonga on 0207 138 8330 (within opening hours) or visit the website .

If my debt is sold, will that mean I need to change my payments?

In theory nothing will change – but you will be paying a new creditor.

Your legal rights are also unaffected by a change in the people who you owe the money to.

So your interest rates, late payment penalties, and repayment schedule will remain the same.

What does it mean for compensation claims?

Sadly, there is worse news here.

“The collapse of Wonga as a lender could potentially shut the door to people making compensation claims,” James Walker, founder of free customer complaints service Resolver , told Mirror Money .

But that doesn't mean you should stop trying.

“The liquidation process can take a long time, even when confirmed. So if you were the victim of inappropriate lending, then get those claims in now,” Walker said.