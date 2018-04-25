Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We know using a mobile phone while driving is illegal and can earn you six points on your licence.

But it can also be illegal to use a mobile while in the passenger seat of your car.

If you are a qualified driver taking a learner out on a public highway - and you are using a mobile phone - it can also land you in trouble with the law.

The law requires you to be fully alert when taking out a learner driver and therefore the same rules apply as if you were driving the vehicle yourself.

Therefore you too could be hit with a £200 fine and six penalty points if you are caught using a mobile while the vehicle is in motion - or even if you are stationary and the engine is switched on.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com said: “While riding as a passenger alongside a learner driver, you must have your wits about you as if you were the person in control of the car. And, therefore, the same rules about using your mobile phone apply.

“The new law introduced in March 2017 means all drivers now face tougher penalties for using their mobile phone while behind the wheel - a £200 fine and six penalty points. However, what is legal and what isn’t can still be a grey area, so we asked police to help us create a mobile phone use advice guide to steer drivers in the right direction.”

And it's not just making calls and texting while driving that is illegal.

Any physical interaction with your phone, such as declining a call, using the phone satnav or skipping a music track could get you into bother.

It's illegal to use your phone while stopped at traffic lights or in a traffic jam.

Using a phone via Bluetooth or a hands-free kit isn't illegal but if it distracts you from driving and you have an accident you can be culpable.

To stay safe and legal pull over and switch the engine off before using your phone.