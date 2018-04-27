Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's almost time again for the annual Eta Aquarids meteor shower which - weather permitting - will be providing a spectacle for astronomers and casual stargazers alike.

The shower, named after the brightest star of the constellation, Eta Aquarii, is set to peak between May 4 and May 7.

If you're determined you may be able to catch some of the shower currently as it began last week. It's expected to continue until May 28.

The Eta Aquarids shower is formed from dust of Halley's Comet. Around April and May each year our planet crosses the orbit of Halley's Comet. Pieces of the comet - called Eta Aquarid meteors - illuminate the sky.

You'll need a keen eye though; the meteors shoot through space at 148,000mph.

When is the best time to see it?

The best time to watch these fast and often bright meteors is in the early morning hours, before twilight.

Give yourself at least an hour of viewing time for watching any meteor shower.

Meteors tend to come in spurts that are interspersed by lulls.

It can take as long as 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark.

Where are the best places to see them?

The best news is this: you can be anywhere in the world and see the Eta Aquarids meteor shower.

Do I need special equipment?

No!

There's no need to fork out on expensive telescopes or binoculars.

All you need is a secluded and dark spot outside. Happy sky-watching!