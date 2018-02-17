The video will start in 8 Cancel

A huge earthquake has hit Britain this afternoon.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck at around 2.30pm and its epicentre was near Swansea.

People across the country reported feeling the tremor, with some as far north as Blackpool wondering what it was, the Mirror reports.

People wrote on Twitter that they felt their homes shake when the quake hit. At first, many weren't sure if they had experienced an earthquake.

One person in Bristol wrote on Twitter: "Was there an earthquake in Bristol?? The whole building just shook!!??"

EMSC wrote on Twitter: "No damage is reported and if any should remain very limited. No tsunami neither."

The magnitude was first estimated at 4.9, but was later revised to 4.7.

It is the strongest earthquake felt in Britain for many years.

The largest known quake ever recorded was in the North Sea, near the Dogger Bank, in 1931.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake was 60 miles offshore, but still caused minor damage to England's east coast.

Did you feel it? Contact the Examiner at editorial@examiner.co.uk or phone 01484 437712.