Britain’s oldest landlord Frank Collins celebrated his 89th birthday on Saturday with a party with dozens of revellers.

And Frank, who has run the late 18th century freehouse, The Dog and Partridge inn in rural Sowood, near Outlane, for years, says he has no intention of giving up pulling pints any time soon.

It’s an astonishing record especially given he has survived three major cancer scares.

The fun started at 1pm and continued well into the night with regulars bringing food. The set piece was a waggon with a man playing the organ off it.

Margaret Hardy, 75, of Edgerton said: “It’s great news that Frank is still pulling pints and keeping such a wonderfully traditional pub going. It really is like having a bar in your own front room, it’s very relaxed and friendly.

“When my husband Bob, 90, and I popped in on Thursday at 8.30pm there was no-one there and then all of a sudden, three-quarters of an hour later, there was a tremendous flurry of guests.

“Graham had been holding the fort on his own and Frank had only just come in. But within minutes everyone was served with a minimum of fuss. He’s a consummate professional and never gets flustered.”

The sharp-as-a-tack barman has beer in his blood. His father Jack bought The Grey Horse, now a Tesco store, at Birchencliffe, just a few miles away, in 1932, and the beer gene was distilled through young Frank, then a three-year-old tot.

His mum Mabel was the landlady before him and was such a well-loved and formidable character that although she died aged 95 in May 2001, some regulars still refer to the pub as Mabel’s or Uncle Frank’s.

The pub itself is as quirky as Frank himself and filled with all manner of old photographs and memorabilia including four glass-fronted cabinets filled with Corgi model buses as well as an old mill clock with a draconian sign informing employees they would be instantly dismissed if they tried to check in as someone else.