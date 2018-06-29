Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bin strike WILL go ahead, a trade union has vowed.

Yesterday, Kirklees Council claimed it was unclear if its bin collection staff who are members of Unison, would walk out next week.

But today, the Examiner has been told that there is no doubt about the strike happening, with union boss Paul Holmes stating: “The bin workers have no choice.”

Mr Holmes, Unison’s Kirklees branch secretary, has made new accusations of racism and claimed the council has made no attempt to re-open negotiations to avert industrial action.

He commented: “We urge the council, particularly the councillors, to get involved in the dispute before it is too late.”

The strike is being held after Unison said the council refused to properly address bullying and staffing issues.

It has said holidays and time off for medical appointments have been blocked by managers as there are insufficient bin collectors to do the rounds.

Mr Holmes said: “The bin workers have no choice – they have been forced into a corner by a management whose culture of bullying has been allowed to continue without restraint.

“Racism and bullying from management are commonplace.

“Management promised an investigation into bullying/harassment in November 2017 – seven months later it has not reported.

“Some of the incidents being reported are of a very serious nature and don’t just breach the council’s procedures, but break the law.”

Mr Holmes said the issues with staff being unable to take days off, or even time off for appointments, meant many bins were being emptied by staff who were “on their holidays.”

“Staff are being turned down for holidays in 2019 who still have nine months’ worth holiday for this year,” he claimed.

“Staff are having to cancel medical appointments that have been fixed for weeks because they can’t be released from their shift.

“I know of bin workers who have untaken holiday from six years ago – how has this been allowed to happen?

“It’s because management weren’t concerned with the welfare of the workforce, only getting the bins emptied.

“I’ve not heard of one single manager having so much untaken holiday. Holidays are now even more impossible to take.

“Management promised more new staff three months ago but no-one has been taken on and some have left through retirement and getting new jobs.

“There are now fewer bin workers than there were three months ago.

“We all want to have the bins emptied, but by staff who are being treated fairly.“

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The action comes eight months after a so called “wildcat strike” saw bin workers abandon their rounds in the Holme Valley, leaving thousands uncollected.

It is set to affect bin collections from Tuesday up to, and including, Monday, July 9. Kirklees Council says it has arrangements in place to mitigate the strike. Its current advice is: