A long-running stand-off between bin workers and Kirklees Council appears to have deepened after one worker claimed to have been denied time off by a manager to attend a cancer treatment appointment.

The complaint was made public after it emerged that the worker was part of a crew that was told to ferry the same manager to his own appointment at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in their bin wagon during work time.

The men were then left waiting outside the hospital for two-and-a-half hours.

It is understood the claim was made as part of a council-led investigation into workers’ allegations of bullying and racism by managers.

Bin workers with the union Unison went on strike earlier this month. The seven-day period of industrial action meant no bins were collected in south Kirklees which covers the Huddersfield area.

They claim they have suffered harassment and racism from managers at the Vine Street depot in Huddersfield and that requests for holiday and leave have been denied.

Union chiefs have described managers’ attitudes as “belonging in the 1970s.”

And they have accused them of delaying the worker’s cancer diagnosis by refusing to allow him to attend hospital for blood tests.

The following month he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had both testicles removed.

Unison regional organiser Paul Holmes said: “He couldn’t get time off for his own appointment but he had to stay there for two-and-a-half hours for someone else’s.

“This lad was worried about his own cancer. He hadn’t seen the irony of being sat outside (a hospital) for two-and-a-half hours.

“In December 2016 his wife had cancer. She went in for an operation and came out on the 23rd. He has two children. He asked for two weeks off to provide support for her recuperation and they refused it. They accused him of organising the operation over Christmas so that he could get Christmas off.

“Now he is terrified about how much time he can take off. He has 19 weeks holiday left at the moment. He is a broken man.”

Mr Holmes added: “The lad with the cancer is not a unique case. There are loads of stories like that. There are people that have been refused permission to see their dying relatives in hospices. One man’s daughter broke both arms and they wouldn’t let him go to A&. She was nine.

“They are running a fiefdom there. I have never seen anything like it and I have been a steward for 40 years.”

Following meetings between the union and the council it was agreed that 30 extra staff will be employed to the end of September which will allow workers to take some holidays over the summer period.

Kirklees Council Strategic Director for Economy and Infrastructure Karl Battersby said: “We take the allegations that have been made extremely seriously and commissioned the investigation into alleged bullying and harassment so we can take action where appropriate.

“This process is not yet complete so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage. However, it is very disappointing that the report has been leaked to the media before the process has been completed.”